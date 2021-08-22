I believe there are some self-serving members of Congress who have been intent on covering up details of the Jan. 6 insurrection that aimed to thwart the Electoral College results. People died on that day, and many were injured.

It was one of the worst days for the U.S. Capitol since it was trashed by foreign invaders in August 1814, during the War of 1812.

As for those who discourage a full inquiry into the events of Jan. 6, we’re reminded of what Thaddeus Stevens said of the 1861 political scene, when the nation was on the verge of civil war: “It seems strange to hear that a great wrong may be committed against the Constitution, and no power exist to prevent or punish it. Posterity will wonder whether the statesmen of this age were fools or traitors.”

But let’s praise the heroes who protected every member of Congress — not only protecting the dutiful, grateful and worthy.

James A. Jolly

Naples, Florida