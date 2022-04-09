I am deeply saddened to learn about Melissa Lucio's rapidly approaching execution in Texas, which is set for April 27.

With all of her appeals exhausted and the clock ticking, I worry about her family. Lucio is the mother of 14 children. Losing their mother to lethal injection could traumatize her children for life. Is executing Lucio really in the public’s best interest, or does life without parole actually benefit the public more?

Since 1993, Girl Scouts Beyond Bars has proven that, even when incarcerated, mothers retain a powerful and positive bond with their children. Executing a child’s mother can lead to a life of emptiness, unresolved grief and suffering. These children often internalize their fear and replace it with anger and distrust that they pass down to their own children in the future.

In my view, the death penalty delivers justice to no one.

The death penalty traps the victim’s families and the families of the convicted in long cycles of uncertainty, misery and anxiety. In Lucio’s case, the family was traumatized by the crime, as well as the conviction. They lost a sister they were never given the chance to grieve for, and now they face losing their mother.

All of Lucio’s children were split up and put into foster care. I believe that executing Lucio will only further traumatize another generation in this already deeply damaged family. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott needs to commute her sentence and allow the family to move on and begin to heal.

April Strunk

Willistown Township

Chester County