I thought I’d check out the “improved” Walnut Street on Sept. 28. I drove in the right lane past the Lancaster House high-rises while a biker rode on the sidewalk to the right of me.
At the intersection of Walnut and Prince, I stopped for a red light, and the biker went through the red light, cutting diagonally across the intersection to get to the other side.
When the bike lane started over there, he got in it.
I changed lanes to the left lane.
At the intersection of Walnut and Charlotte, I stopped for a red light, and the biker pulled up to the intersection and then rode through the red light.
I started up slowly when the light changed to see if another biker might be behind the other one now long gone, so that I didn’t make a left turn smack into such a potential biker. But it was very hard to see because of the parked cars between me and the bike lane. I had to crane my neck the whole way around.
The person in the car behind me got mad that I wasn’t going fast enough, floored it and cut across my path to turn left — any potential biker be darned, and me too, I guess, since if I had kept going, as was my right, I would have hit that car.
So that’s the story of my first five-minute experience on the new, “improved” Walnut Street. What a mess!
Claudia Ritter
Lancaster