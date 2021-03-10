On Feb. 24, the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section gave Terry Christopher a lot of space to air his grievances over being a victim of “cancel culture” (“Defending character and decrying cancel culture”).

“Cancel culture” was, in my view, the tired, political dog whistle used by Christopher to blunt criticism he received for some recent public comments and his censure resolution. The censure resolution was presented to the Republican Committee of Lancaster County against U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for Toomey’s vote to convict in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Christopher used the phrase “cancel culture” in terms of himself, complaining that there has been unfavorable bias from the newspaper. He says an LNP | LancasterOnline editorial unfairly pulled a quote from the Republican Committee of Lancaster County Facebook page, where he had stated, “There are absolutely times when violence is appropriate, and it’s not a coincidence that it lines up with a corrupt government ignoring the masses who first called for peaceful solutions.”

What was Christopher’s purpose in making such a statement on Facebook, in or out of context, except to seemingly continue to give oxygen to the “stolen election” lie? Doesn’t his statement indirectly condone the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

Political shifts in opinion can occur in a democratic republic, and we just had a free and fair election. We witnessed the will of the majority. The insurrection was fueled by the rhetoric of the former president. There are no alternative facts.

Christopher isn’t a victim of “cancel culture,” and there’s no hypocrisy here. He has been “called out” to explain his views. Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for informing us and for holding all elected leaders and/or spokespersons accountable for their words and actions.

Anne Miller

Manor Township