Where did Hamas get the money for all those tunnels and rockets? The Gaza economy doesn’t produce enough by itself for all those military rockets and heavy machinery.

Perhaps if that money were spent on water desalination plants and developing their prime Mediterranean beaches for the tourist trade, the people of Gaza would be better off. They could even have a subway.

Former President Donald Trump, for all his faults (and he has many), realized that sending money to terrorists wasn’t a good idea. Trump, after decades of presidents promising to do so, finally moved our embassy to Jerusalem. The usual suspects complained and Palestinian mobs threw one of their eternally recurring temper tantrums. Neither of these impotent responses helped improve anyone’s actual living conditions. The embassy is still there, and will remain.

In addition, some Arab nations, realizing that they had nothing to fear from Israel and plenty to fear from nuclear-armed Iranian mullahs, signed the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Two-state solution? The Palestinians have essentially had their very own state since 2005: Gaza. Look what they have done with it.

Let the Israelis defend themselves as would any other country in the world faced with rockets and tunnel-enabled attacks on its citizens.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster