I want to commend the leadership of Iran for taking ownership of the destruction of the airliner carrying 176 souls to their death. This action will provide a measure of solace to those families.
In addition, I pray that both the United States and Iran will provide some measure of compensation to the families who have lost dear ones. Both countries believe in a God who asks us to take care of “poor souls” and the “downtrodden.” The families of the victims are truly situated within these parameters!
I pray for the surviving family members — that God may comfort them. I don’t pray for the dead, as they are already in the arms of God.
Do we as a people on Earth never learn?
James D. Hamaker
Lancaster