I am very concerned and confused by the local reaction — or lack thereof — to the responses from my fellow citizens concerning the pandemic and the rules that keep us from splintering into warring factions that could end our experiment in democracy.

There are two ways to deal with this pandemic. One acknowledges the truth behind the danger of this virus and the best ways, to date, of controlling it. The other relies on “gut feelings” and “happy talk” to guide our safety responses.

This is still a free country, and no one can force the use of protective measures in all situations. So, have all the great rallies and the social events you want. Just don’t use the medical facilities, doctors and drugs that the rest of us rely on to stay alive — it’s not our responsibility to save you from your foolish mistakes.

President Donald Trump seems intent on fomenting social unrest to the point of encouraging rioting and armed conflict among our citizens. If he times his final response to this upheaval correctly, he might be able to delay our November elections for “security” reasons. He could declare martial law and lock up journalists, protesters and those he sees as political enemies. Newspapers would be censored; access to the internet would be controlled; and we would be forced to carry ID cards and be subjected to stop-and-frisk laws.

Think this can’t happen here? Then be a good ostrich and keep your head in the sand. Or use your vote!

Steele Sellers

Providence Township