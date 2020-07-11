It is truly absurd for President Donald Trump to push for the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization in the midst of a pandemic. What is he thinking?

Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO’s Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, called the decision “among the most ruinous presidential decisions in recent history.”

Gostin added, “It will make Americans less safe during an unprecedented global health crisis. And it will significantly weaken U.S. influence on WHO reform and international health diplomacy. This disastrous action is deeply damaging to U.S. national interests.”

Fortunately, withdrawal from the WHO cannot happen immediately; it will not happen for a year. And hopefully, this decision will be reversed as wiser minds and actions prevail.

Please encourage your U.S. representatives and senators to have the U.S. remain a part of this body of worldwide health experts and expertise, especially now, during a global health crisis!

Ruth Hannum

Manheim Township