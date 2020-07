I was once again reminded about something I object to — namely the use of terms such as “coup” and “overturn the 2016 election” to describe attacks on President Donald Trump.

Those and similar phrases would indicate that there was an attempt to replace the current regime (Republicans) with the attackers’ own people (Democrats).

So, how exactly would replacing President Trump (Republican) with Vice President Mike Pence (Republican) have accomplished that goal?

Ronald Zimmerman

Millersville