I am appalled at LNP | LancasterOnline’s continued pejorative use of the divisive term “election denier” when referring to individuals or groups who feel there may be issues in our election processes or results.

Challenging results is not denying the democratic process — it is using the remedies available through the Constitution to confirm or overturn those results. These are remedies that have been used in hundreds of elections by both political parties.

I believe that referring to legal constitutional challenges as “denying” the election results is hyperbolic rhetoric that foments division where none need exist.

Walt Baumbach

Elizabethtown