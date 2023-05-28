As we all know, our country has some serious problems — life-threatening ones like gun violence, climate change, health care and immigration. They’re not new. They’ve been around for a long time. So have the politicians who have let them fester.

When I was working in a high-tech engineering outfit, we heeded the saying: “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.’’

It seems to me that the first step, at least, in remedying the situation is to invoke term limits. Of course, the politicians aren’t going to limit their tenure in office. We must do it.

Although I’ve voted in every major election since President Dwight D. Eisenhower and in most of the not-so-major ones as well, it’s been a long time since I actually voted for someone. I usually voted for the lesser of two evils. Not anymore. From now on, I’m not going to vote for the do-nothing incumbents, although they may be the lesser evil. If we all use the ballot box to invoke term limits, we’ll eventually rid the government of power-hungry, ineffective politicians.

Bob Bauer

Manheim