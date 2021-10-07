I’ve never met the writer of the Sept. 25 letter “We need to come together.” But, after reading it, I’m willing to drive north, shake his hand and buy him a coffee. I am his junior by a couple of years, but he penned a reflection that touched me deeply. I pray we never have another 9/11 or war of any type that brings us together as a people, but unification of some means has to take place to end the division that is crippling this country.

I left the Republican Party, but the Democrats are no different in their desire to have it their way exclusively. The letter writer suggested term limits for Congress. Absolutely. With all due respect we must, with gratitude and thanks, end the terms of individuals such as 88-year old U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and 81-year old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. Term limits should be a national referendum. And perhaps the younger generation will put political power grabs aside and enact laws and regulations that will benefit the U.S. population, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation and ethnicity. In your mercy, Lord God, may it be.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township