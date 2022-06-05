Letters to the editor

In response to the nicely written front-page article on tent caterpillars (“Tent caterpillars return for season,” May 28), I might add that their webs are used by hummingbirds, gnatcatchers and indigo buntings for building nests in this area.

What a thrill I’ve had watching a yellow-billed cuckoo feasting on these caterpillars and a female indigo bunting gathering web for the nest she builds by herself along the Farmingdale Trail. I like the idea of leaving the caterpillars, for the overall good they provide to our feathered friends.

Dan Keener

East Hempfield Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags