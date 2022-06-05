In response to the nicely written front-page article on tent caterpillars (“Tent caterpillars return for season,” May 28), I might add that their webs are used by hummingbirds, gnatcatchers and indigo buntings for building nests in this area.

What a thrill I’ve had watching a yellow-billed cuckoo feasting on these caterpillars and a female indigo bunting gathering web for the nest she builds by herself along the Farmingdale Trail. I like the idea of leaving the caterpillars, for the overall good they provide to our feathered friends.

Dan Keener

East Hempfield Township