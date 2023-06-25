In the June 18 LNP | LancasterOnline letter "Don't push your religion on others," the writer asserts that “religions are human-made” and have “no place in government.” She also believes that “society’s laws are about personal rights and liberties.”

I disagree. Many of the laws enacted by our government, and many of the nations of the world, are based on tenets of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim religions. I refer specifically to the stone tablets, written by the hand of God, given to Moses. God’s laws forbade such things as murder, stealing and lying, to name a few. And I’d venture to say that every nation in the world has enacted laws based on at least these three.

I doubt that the letter writer would want to live in any nation whose laws have not been influenced by God’s commands. I certainly would not.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township