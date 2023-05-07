I am concerned that posting the Ten Commandments in schools and public buildings will ignite animosity toward minorities, including Indian Americans of all faiths. Interfaith dialogue does not usually include the Hindu perspective, so I will clarify concepts that seem to conflict with two of the commandments:

The one supreme Lord has thousands of one-word Sanskrit names (masculine and feminine), based on their many splendors, manifestations, etc. They are not to be confused with gods and goddesses (devas and devis). Devas and devis represent celestial beings — personifications of the forces of nature and the tendencies that motivate our behavior, desires, etc.

Ancient sages believed that the Lord’s energy permeates the entire cosmos. Hindus utilize the elements, senses and mind in their practice to develop a positive state of consciousness. This is individualized, based on inherent nature, understanding, desires, etc. Since the mind is like a racehorse on steroids, it is acceptable to use art and images (murtis) as tools to help with focus. Murtis are consecrated images to establish, express and enhance devotional service. The English language does not have equivalent one-word translation for Sanskrit so “gods, goddesses and idols” are inadequate translations for devas, devis and murtis.

I study Indian history and Vedic philosophies and find wisdom and heartache in this endeavor. While India is engaged in the complex recovery from colonialism, other nations and religions have been on a relentless campaign to invalidate Hindu existence. False narratives pertaining to Hindu concepts have often been weaponized.

Kay (Bahadur) Richardson

Manheim Township