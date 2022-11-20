The results from Lancaster County voters in the midterm elections show what I believe is a very disturbing trend regarding the views of those casting their ballots.

Fifty percent (112,039) voted for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and 55.5% (124,797) voted for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

The Democratic candidates — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman — received 108,231 and 94,631 votes, respectively.

I can only conclude that the majority of Lancaster County voters support only the party line and do not consider the character of candidates.

This also seems very evident, given the fact that U.S.-Rep. Lloyd Smucker was reelected, despite his voting record and past support of the Big Lie about the 2020 election.

I can only hope that all voters in the 2024 election will consider the merit of the candidates and not blindly follow the party line.

Edward Soule

Manheim Township