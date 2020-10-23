A headline on the front page of the Oct. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline indicates, again, that President Donald Trump is the problem with the stimulus talks.

When are you going to start telling the whole truth and the whole story? The reason, in my view, that there are no relief talks about this stimulus package is because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts have included a tremendous amount of “wishes” totally unrelated to helping Americans who are struggling financially because of this pandemic.

So why don’t you just say that? Why don’t you report the reason why there will apparently be no relief sent before the election? I don’t think it’s too much to ask for your readers to be told the truth and the whole story.

LNP | LancasterOnline, along with the mainstream media, in my opinion, has lost the trust of the American people.

I believe Vice President Mike Pence dominated the Oct. 7 debate against Sen. Kamala Harris. He was respectful, unlike Harris. I can’t imagine how she would interact with foreign leaders. She’s bossy, cynical and disrespectful. And, as I see it, she just tells lies, lies, lies. Just like Joe Biden. And your newspaper.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I look forward to Nov. 3.

Trump/Pence 2020.

April Boyer

Ephrata