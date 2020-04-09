On March 13, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools in Pennsylvania to close. School districts in Lancaster County were unprepared and not approved to provide flexible instruction days for their students. LNP | LancasterOnline has published numerous articles on this situation, detailing little or no educational plan for students at home.

One private school was prepared. Lancaster Catholic High School began laying the foundation for a seamless transition to online learning for its students before this school year began, having sought and received permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to offer virtual instruction starting in the 2019-20 school year.

While this originally was intended for use on snow days, Lancaster Catholic High School was ready, on the first day schools were being shut down across the state, to have its students log into their classrooms digitally to continue their education.

Lancaster Catholic recently concluded its third full week of online instruction, while other schools have yet to begin.

Numerous attempts to entice LNP | LancasterOnline to provide a story about this unique educational situation at Lancaster Catholic have produced no fruit. Fair and balanced reporting should tell both sides of any story, but LNP | LancasterOnline continues to publish articles about the struggles of other schools to provide online education, which Lancaster Catholic has accomplished for more than two weeks.

Why can’t you publish something positive about Lancaster Catholic and the other Lancaster County schools using flexible instruction days successfully? I am proud of our executive team, faculty and staff for their foresight, hard work and dedication during this pandemic.

Gerald Ganse

Chair of Lancaster Catholic High School Board of Directors