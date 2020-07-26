School districts around Lancaster County are announcing reopening plans for our public schools. I feel it is important for parents and taxpayers to hold the public schools accountable for providing the education our children deserve, and to provide it safely.

I believe online learning was a mixed bag of success and students tended to receive less instruction than what they would have gotten on a normal weekly basis. I am sure the school administrators did the best they could. I applaud all the teachers, especially those with school-age children, for the fine job they did. I applaud the parents who were not able to work because they had to supervise their children at home. I applaud the students who took the virtual learning seriously.

Primary funding of our school districts comes from local property taxes, and so both parents and taxpayers should expect and demand a few things: that children be provided school for the legally required 180 days; that parents have the choice of sending their children to school or having them learn virtually five days a week; and that classrooms and facilities be safe.

Research indicates that young children transmit COVID-19 less than teens and adults and generally become less sick if infected. And younger children probably need in-person learning the most.

Since students missed so much of the 2019-2020 school year, the upcoming year is too important for students to receive less than what they deserve and need. Let your school board know your thoughts.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township