If you want to contact Lancaster General Hospital for anything, it seems you must be prepared to wait anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to speak to someone who can help you.

I called LGH in July for information. I waited for over 40 minutes for someone to help me. I don’t know how many times I heard “someone will be with you shortly — your call is important to us.’’ I lost count.

When I finally got someone to answer, she seemed to be more concerned with getting rid of me than wanting to help me. I asked her how many people were taking calls. She said two.

Well, LGH, this is not enough. With all the money you’re seemingly making, you can certainly add to the staff. Needless to say, you are not serving the people who depend on responses from you in a timely manner.

I am old and retired now. When I worked for a telephone company, speed in answering calls was important to us.

Take this lesson, LGH. In my view, your system is failing.

Hal Fry

Leola