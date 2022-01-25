The often-used phrase “all kids do these days is look at their phones” confuses me and is one that I would want to be explained.

Here’s why: The reality of the future is that most things will be on a computer and will involve a type of technology. If we were never on a phone or computer throughout our day-to-day lives, we would struggle to be able to get a job in the future. And when you start to understand technology from a younger age, it will come more naturally to you as your life progresses.

With children being able to understand technology now, it will have a huge impact on what careers we will fall into when we are older. No one can stop the advancement of technology, so we need to understand and adapt to it as it evolves.

I think that if adults understand our views and opinions on technology, it will also help them to understand us more.

Technology will help us with school, jobs and careers in the future, all of which are very important. So the idea of children using technology isn’t all bad.

Cassidy Brown

Little Britain Township

Grade 9, Solanco High School