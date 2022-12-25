Technology has a rather positive impact on everyone. You can find any kind of information on any kind of topic, whether it’s cooking, hobbies, science, homework, health or history — the internet holds it all. You don’t always need to go to a library to get this kind of information.

People can also socialize and find other people who like the same things they do. You can talk to family and friends through chat rooms, text messages, etc.

Although technology has its downsides, I believe that the pros outweigh the cons. Without technology, life would be a lot harder, and things would move a lot slower.

All you must do to have a healthy relationship with technology is to manage what you are doing and how you are using it. There are plenty of examples of how things can and will go wrong if you abuse technology. You can easily end up on the wrong side of the internet and find things that shouldn’t be on there, or that shouldn’t be seen.

The easy parts are managing where you and your family go on the internet and how long you spend on it.

While technology is helpful, you should make sure that you are still spending time with your family and friends, even if you talk with them over the phone or computer.

Catelin Wood

Grade 10

Solanco High School