For one moment let us return to those wonderful days of yesteryear, when people actually communicated verbally with each other.

Technology has turned us into unrecognizable robots who spend our days hypnotized by the images on a computer screen.

In many ways, computers are often the most perverted form of people pollution. The predators and the cowards of the world take pleasure in tormenting both the young and the vulnerable online, because they are then able to hide in the shadows and suffer no consequences for their evil deeds.

I am a relic of the past, because I often find the new normal to be very frustrating. Computers give us the world at our fingertips, but at what cost? I was recently in a restaurant when I noticed a couple with children at a nearby table. I became overwhelmingly sad to notice that during the entire meal, the couple were on their devices while their children sat in cold silence. No caring adult should ignore a child in this manner.

Computers are the new normal, and while I do applaud technology for many things, such as the advancements in medical science, I also believe that we often allow it to control every aspect of our lives.

My hope for the future is that we will use technology to improve our lives, not control our lives.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township