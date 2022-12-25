I believe there are many ways that we can use technology to be more effective and useful in our everyday lives.

There are certainly many pros and cons with technology. If technology is used wisely and for good purposes, it could become one of our greatest modern resources.

There are many benefits available through technology that make our lives easier, including connecting with other people and sharing ideas.

Technology can also be very useful for learning. Many schools have students use laptops daily for schoolwork; the laptops allow students to have access to a vast amount of information quickly and easily.

On the other hand, there are also disadvantages with technology, such as the sometimes unethical usage of social media. Bullying often takes place online, and life can be extremely difficult for teenagers going through this.

The cons, however, don’t involve the technology itself as much as they are tied to the people using the technology. Responsibility and respect are important concepts when it comes to using technology.

Technology can be a very valuable asset in our lives, if we utilize it wisely. Finding a balance between being in a world of technology and being present in-person is extremely important. It’s very easy to get addicted to the usage of technology, but as long as we detach ourselves often and use it for good purposes, it can be a very useful tool!

Jordin May

Grade 9

Solanco High School