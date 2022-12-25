Something many adults don’t realize is how beneficial technology can be in teenagers’ lives. It is important for everyone, especially teenagers, to know what is appropriate to post and believe online. But how can teenagers learn that if they don’t have the opportunity to learn what is right and what is wrong?

Technology also provides a way to keep in communication with friends, relatives and parents. It provides an easy and fast way to communicate if something unexpected happens or if there is a problem.

The world is changing and so are the people and the way they live their lives. Technology and social media are beginning to play a bigger role in everyone’s daily life. Parents and guardians of teenagers must understand this and should be willing to offer guidance so that teenagers can handle different situations and know what actions are appropriate and reasonable as they get older.

The increasing use of technology in teenagers’ lives does not need to be looked at in a negative way. That usage should be looked at as a way for parents and guardians to teach and bond with their teenagers — and for the teenagers to be able to experience different obstacles while still having guidance and the reassurance of someone being there for them.

Brooklyn Koch

Grade 9

Solanco High School