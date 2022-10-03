We recently received credit cards for a company we have done business with for over 60 years. The credit card was black. We were told that the only way to activate the card was online.

I went online and activated our cards. The customer service phone number was printed very small and in very light print on the black card, so I was unable to read it without holding it under a bright light and getting a magnifying glass. I called the customer service department and got automated voices until finally I listened long enough to learn that I could talk to a human being if I pressed the number 2 on my phone.

When the agent answered, I told her that my comments were not aimed at her personally. Then I told her that the company is essentially eliminating a portion of the population that is not into “high tech.” These people don’t use computers, and when they make a phone call they would prefer to speak to a human being.

The credit cards should be in light enough colors that they are easy to read. I hope executives of companies who may read this letter will take action to provide for those who don’t have access to all the technologies used in our society today. This would likely mean more business for their companies.

Wayne D. Lawton

Elizabethtown