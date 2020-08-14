Do you ever worry about the Chinese Navy dominating the Pacific Ocean and potentially allowing millions of Chinese troops to invade our West Coast? What about North Korea perfecting its long-range missiles and raining them down on the United States? How about Russia sweeping through western Europe and isolating it from the United States? Any of those moves would require a lot of planning and money on the part of those countries.

But they seemingly don’t have to take any of these risks. They can simply sit back and watch us destroy ourselves. We’re already on our way there. Many in the United States are trying to tear the country apart. For what purpose? Certainly not for the betterment of our country, but for individual goals. What these individuals don’t realize is that they are trying to tear down the very systems that allow them to protest. When they are torn down, their rights to act this way may be gone.

An old saying: Be careful what you wish for, because you might get it. And the results may not be what you expected.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township