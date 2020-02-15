I read with interest and sadness the Jan. 27 article on Greg Wright (“His heart is running out of time’’). I first met Wright over 30 years ago when I was broadcasting Millersville University football and basketball games for Lancaster Suburban Cable (the predecessor of Comcast in Lancaster). As the sports information director at Millersville, Wright was always prepared for each game with a full portfolio of facts, statistics and interesting comments that assisted me and my partner, Bill Arnold, to verbally convey the action with pertinent sidelights to enhance the broadcast.
Wright was so easy to work with, answering every question with accurate answers that we could relay to our listening audience with confidence in our source.
I haven’t seen him in the years since the end of Suburban Cable but hope that with your reporting on his heart problem, the public will respond to his aid. It was particularly thoughtful to publish the address for donations: helphopelive.org. I am going to donate and trust that the Millersville athletic community will strongly support this effort, just as Wright so capably supported Millersville sports for many years.
Thanks for the article, John Walk.
Jim Dougherty
East Hempfield Township