Regarding the July 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter, “Time for teachers to do their jobs”:

Yes, teachers are essential employees, and the students need them. Yes, teachers can choose to resign. But what if their income supports their household? Then it would not be an easy choice to make.

I also agree that, just as with other workers, there are ways to keep your family safe. However, there are many other factors involved in returning to schools that other professions don’t need to think about. Imagine teaching a class of 20 students each day and making sure each student keeps a face mask on properly. Imagine trying to make sure students don’t touch each other or exchange pencils or books. How will students eat lunch and change classes? What if a teacher tests positive? Must all students then be tested and quarantined, along with anyone who has visited the classroom?

The letter writer states that children and teachers will be safer in schools than out in the communities. On what does she base this opinion? How can she make this claim without knowing all the facts about all communities, schools and the people in them?

I have a great deal of empathy for the teachers as they face this school year. So rather than telling them it is time for them to do their jobs, I will be praying for the safety of the teachers and the students and for wisdom for the school leaders who have some very difficult decisions to make.

Donna Becker

Providence Township