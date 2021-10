Shame on those of you who are putting “(Expletive deleted) Biden” signage on display. And the name is irrelevant to my point. What a disrespectful and hateful message for our children, especially, to see.

My mother kept a picture of every sitting president on her refrigerator to remind her to pray for him, regardless of political affiliation. Seems like a better way to handle all that hatred.

Rose Miller

Martic Township