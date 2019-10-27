Kudos to the student writers from Manheim Central High School for their thoughtful pieces on the Generation Z(eal) page in the Oct. 20 Sunday LNP Perspective section on why schools need to continue and enhance history teaching. As one who spent her working life teaching history, let me add my take on the imperative to keep this important subject in the curriculum. Put simply, history helps us to know and understand how the world in which we live came to be. If more Americans had this understanding, I like to think that our current vituperative public discourse might be muted and the extreme divisiveness in our society might be lessened.
So to schools that say history is expendable, I ask: Is understanding the origins and progression of issues such as trade, globalization, inequality, immigration, climate change, etc., also expendable?
Ellen Leader Pike
Lancaster