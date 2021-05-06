The picture of the 9-year-old girl holding an anti-mask sign on the front page of Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline (“Solanco mask protest”) was puzzling, to us at least.

We have two granddaughters, ages 10 and 13, who go to school in Delaware. They wear masks all day and seem to do fine. They don’t complain. We are glad that this anti-mask article was followed Wednesday with an excellent editorial (“Much ado about masking”).

One parent said children are being conditioned to be compliant and to do what they are told. We thought that was the point of raising children. We try to teach them all kinds of things. We teach them that they are not alone in this world. We share the world with a lot of other people, which means no one can do whatever they want to do, whenever they want to do it.

We try to teach children to love their neighbor as they love themselves, to do unto others as they would like others to do to them. We do some things for our own good and some things for the good of others. It’s how the world works.

Our grandchildren know they will be able to take their masks off when we all can take our masks off. If we all cooperate, we can win this war.

Wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to a lot of other rules and regulations we all live by, and we should be glad to put a mask on, knowing that we are making the world a better place.

Dennis and Rose Ernest

Stevens