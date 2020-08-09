I have family and friends who are teachers. Just because the brick-and-mortar schools were not being used in the spring does not mean school was not in session.

These dedicated individuals worked longer and harder to educate their students. They had to get creative in how to present their lessons to the pupils via computer/tablet or other electronic device. They had to schedule group sessions to keep the kids connected and they had to provide individual question-and-answer time.

I want you to know your tax dollars didn’t cover all the extra time and supplies needed to get through this past school year — nor will they cover the extra costs of the coming year.

Thank you to all the teachers working hard to educate our children and the parents who filled in the gap and went back to home/school with their kids so they wouldn’t fall behind in their lessons.

Thomasine Lutz

Manor Township