A recent article in LNP | LancasterOnline highlighted the hotly contested school board elections in many districts across Lancaster County (“Tense topics,” Oct 20). The Manheim Central School District has one of those contentious races. Many interested parties have been making their voices known at board meetings and on social media accounts, and are now vying for a formal seat at the table.

Despite what some candidates have claimed in our small town, the Manheim Central Education Association, the teachers union, does not publicly endorse candidates. Any candidate who claims to be our voice does so falsely and with the intention to mislead voters.

As educators, the Manheim Central Education Association highly values the safety, security, health and well-being of all students and our staff. Additionally, it is of utmost importance to our association to preserve academic integrity, to progress learning and to embrace novel ideas, thoughts and ingenuity. As teachers, we believe in the wholeness of a learner’s advancement through exploration of diverse perspectives, products and practices.

The Manheim Central Education Association has a history and a commitment to a constructive partnership with the school board. We sincerely look to the future with intention to continue building a valued community as students move from the halls of the schools into the vibrant community that is Manheim.

The focus of the association is on the best and complete education of students, and we will always stand for what is right and just to that end. We will always be our own voice.

Melissa Passaro

President

Manheim Central

Education Association

Executive Committee