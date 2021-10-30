Our democratic system of government allows all voices to be heard and for voters to decide what is best for their communities. Differing opinions give voters choices.

However, candidates who seemingly want to prevent students from understanding the full range of choices in a safe, supportive environment are running against the democratic values they say they uphold. Our students need to be respected and provided with the full range of information on which to form their own opinions on important issues. And they need to have a safe environment in which to do it.

Teachers need to be respected and have the opportunity to provide that information. It’s what they have devoted their careers to doing in a fair, equitable manner.

Support our students and teachers in the upcoming election and allow democracy to thrive. Vote for school board candidates who support and respect our students and their teachers.

JulieAnn Keith

Swatara

Dauphin County