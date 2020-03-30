I live in Lancaster Township by Hamilton Elementary School, where I spend some time volunteering. In my time there I have seen many things — the teachers and staff are amazing. During this pandemic, they have stood outside with smiling faces and kind words, handing out lunches and other items. When it was raining and cold March 23, they drove around to their students with signs and encouraging messages. I want them to know they are not unnoticed and we greatly appreciate everything they do. And that goes out to all of the school district. A big thank you for everything you do all year!

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster