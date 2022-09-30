Regarding the Sept. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Challenging times”:

I couldn’t help but notice when reading this article about the challenges Lancaster County schools face when filling positions that the reporter — conveniently, in my view — found a schoolteacher who blamed, in part, “right-wing extremists.”

This schoolteacher says some of these so-called extremists have accused some teachers of indoctrinating their students instead of educating them. She also complains about some states passing legislation limiting or forbidding discussions on race, racism or LGBTQ issues.

As a taxpayer and parent, let me say this to this teacher: I believe that if you or any other teacher is pushing your own personal beliefs on your students, you are not educating — you are indoctrinating.

As far as race, racism and LGBTQ issues are concerned, I believe that those issues should take a back seat to reading, writing and arithmetic. Besides, race and racism are already being taught; it’s called history class.

Last but not least, if this teacher can’t teach what she is being paid to teach, maybe she should quit.

Don Carson

East Earl Township