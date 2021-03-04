Concerning Wednesday’s article about the COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall meeting (“Officials address queries”), I fail to see the state senators’ points about teachers not competing with seniors for the vaccine.

If all of the 94,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming this week to the state get allocated to teachers and not to seniors, it seems to me that teachers are being put ahead of seniors.

I think the answer to this question from state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin is misrepresenting reality to their constituents.

Sandra Yeager

Colerain Township

