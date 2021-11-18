This is in response to the Nov. 11 letter “Objects to use of tax dollars.”

The writer states, “In many cases, teachers union dues are automatically deducted from their salaries and the union then gives large amounts of money to the Democratic Party.”

I’ll just comment on the first part of that statement. Teachers choose to voluntarily join the union. There’s no such thing as compulsory membership in the union. The fact that many teachers utilize a direct deposit method to pay their voluntary union dues is irrelevant. The dues are paid after taxes are deducted from the net salary.

How teachers choose to spend their hard-earned money is no more up for negotiation than judging what items they choose to buy from the grocery store.

Matt Trout

East Hempfield Township