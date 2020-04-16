Millions of first responders, health care employees, essential service workers and volunteers are performing heroically so we can have a little normalcy in our daily lives. They deserve our gratitude, support and compensation.

While most of us are quarantined, however, there is another quarantined group that also deserves our gratitude — our schoolteachers.

They are pioneers who are developing curricula, standards and teaching methods while overcoming unimagined challenges. They, too, are heroes who are dedicated to our children’s futures.

Gordon D. Rowe

Lt. Col. (retired)

U.S. Air Force

Millersville