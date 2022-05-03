Joanne Williard, eighth grade English language arts teacher at Martin Meylin Middle School in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, deserves special recognition for inviting Holocaust survivor Linda Schwab to visit her classes (“Keeping history alive,” April 21 LNP). Williard reached beyond the prescribed curriculum to accentuate the horrors of the Holocaust. Similar outreach occurs in other middle and high schools in Lancaster County, though it may not receive similar recognition as provided by LNP | LancasterOnline.

In a wonderful but fragile world so often fraught with hatred and misunderstanding, offering insight into the magnitude and consequences of the Holocaust should not be dismissed as inconsequential. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s determination to repeat history and eradicate Ukraine tells us of our selective memories related to the atrocities inflicted by humans on one another. Thank you, Joanne Williard, and your like-minded colleagues for reminding us that we should not forget.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township