Everyone agrees that we have a teacher shortage that is getting worse. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed tax credit for three years will do little to improve it. Since it takes four years minimum to obtain a teaching degree, the plan will only benefit people already working toward a degree, not those just considering teaching.

Even if made permanent, a maximum $7,500 tax credit is not much to incentivize someone to choose a career.

If you want teaching to attract quality professionals, change the working requirements. Many teachers I know have health issues brought on by the hours and stress of the job. They love teaching the kids. But the endless meetings, evening hours preparing lesson plans and useless reports that seldom get read consume their personal time, with little benefit to the kids.

Add to this a lack of respect from parents who confront teachers for “improperly programming” their kids — without any specific examples — and teachers just get worn down. My wife retired early and went back as a volunteer, so that she could eliminate all of the bunk but still help the kids she loved.

More money would help, sure. It might attract more applicants and eventual graduates, but there isn’t enough money in the world to keep enough teachers in the field. It is the gratification of helping young lives succeed that makes teaching a desirable profession. But the costs of a personal life and one’s health are too much to retain seasoned pros. And others are being dissuaded from entering the field. Change the culture.

Larry Rarig

East Petersburg