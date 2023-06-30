As a former teacher, I feel the necessity to respond to the column written by the Rev. Tucker York and co-signed by several pastors in our area, (“Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I was both angered by the accusations and saddened that those from the faith community would be so cruel. Please, take a moment to read these sentences and phrases taken directly from York’s column. I hope you are as troubled as I am at the language and lack of compassion toward those who are trying to understand themselves.

1. “Gender policies being implemented in our public schools.”

2. “Pro-transgender ideologies are being presented to their children.”

3. “Efforts of public schools to adopt unproven and experimental radical gender ideology policies.”

4. “They must refrain from promoting a transgender ideology.”

5. “ ‘Gender-affirming care’ is a pro-transitioning agenda.”

6. “One should not advise children to remove healthy organs.”

7. “Misguided ideology, which has already led to an egregious abuse of power.”

The writer and co-signers seemingly believe that those of us who teach or did teach in the public school system are in some way grooming kids and encouraging them to be transgender. They believe it’s being implemented and has become school policy. Unbelievable!

As a public school teacher with over 30 years in the classroom, I have been blessed with children from every imaginable background, which strengthened my classroom and opened my eyes and the eyes of my students to the value of every child.

I am a Christian, and part of our baptismal covenant asks that we “respect the dignity of every human being.” It speaks of our hope that a child baptized will grow and learn to love one another and accept and celebrate our similarities, as well as our differences. We rarely learn from similarities, but differences create questions and, yes, confusion at times — but that’s not necessarily bad.

The recent anger and rage shown toward public schools is going to result in one very clear conclusion. Good luck getting young people to enter the proud profession of teaching.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster