In regard to the question posed by the Dec. 15 Sunday LNP letter (“What do we tell the children?”), this is a teachable moment. We can all learn that it is a mistake to put people on a pedestal, as we tend to do with celebrities and those we admire in daily life, whether family, actor, athlete or president. We can learn to pay attention to both mistakes and achievements in the same person.
We can understand how insulting names make people feel and practice using better words when we are upset, rising above our emotions to control what we say. We can learn to use power well, be teachable and honest in the face of criticism, and refrain from unfairly attacking our opponents.
Maybe there will be many discussions about becoming a person of good character.
Kay Lahr
Pequea