Health care facilities, because of the concentration of infectious agents, have been indoctrinated in universal precautions for the past 30 years. Note the sinks, soap and paper towels in every room and hall, as well as hand sanitizer dispensers all over. But our essential businesses, like grocery stores, have had little reason to think about this until now. Their staffs need to be taught these precautions immediately.

The checkout clerks especially need to protect themselves with masks and hand sanitizer to clean their hands between each customer. Their work surfaces — especially the touch pads used to enter credit card or store card information — need to be cleaned with an antiseptic wipe between each customer.

We don’t have a department of health in Lancaster County, so our county commissioners need to take the lead and get this training done.

Gerald Rothacker, M.D.

Manheim Township