Many in our society believe the lie, “There is no God.” Many in our society believe the lie that God’s word, the Bible, is just another book.
Consequently, the Fifth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill,” is irrelevant to many people.
What would happen if we put in our schools and other public places, in big letters, “God says, ‘Thou shalt not kill’ ” and even began teaching that?
What would happen if, in our schools, children were taught from young ages that God created all people in his own image, not that man evolved from a monkey? To kill someone who evolved from a monkey is not a very big deal.
What would happen if in our schools if it was taught that to hate is a form of murder and we need to stomp it out of our lives? It is hatred and anger that make a person ugly from the inside out.
What would happen if in our schools I Corinthians 13 was taught? “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves.”
As the Christian pastor and author John MacArthur writes, “God is the author, source, determiner, governor, arbiter, ultimate standard and final judge of all truth.”
Lavonne Ritenour
Manheim