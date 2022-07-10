Why should we, as taxpayers, pay one cent toward reducing student debt?

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, at the end of fiscal year 2020, the market value of the endowment funds of colleges and universities was $691 billion. Local colleges appear to employ more staff for fundraising than they do for career counseling.

Why hasn’t anyone demanded that the colleges and universities take responsibility for student debt? The current party in power refuses to even suggest attacking what are essentially their breeding grounds by applying pressure to reduce exploding tuition costs or assisting in paying off loans.

Note to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Boston University, your alma mater, has $3.4 billion sitting in its coffers. Why are you not insisting that it pay off or help reduce student loan balances?

I have a better, more compassionate, suggestion. You want to soften the blow on the “suffering”? Why not soften it for the truly suffering: long-term medical patients who didn’t choose to get sick?

College students chose to take on debt, and they should be adults and pay it off like they committed, by contract, to do.

Michael Jungkurth

Manheim Township