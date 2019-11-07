Once again, this is the time of year for paying school taxes. For us seniors, this is a very major expense out of our budgets.
What makes this bad for myself and others is that I have never been married, nor do I have any children. I therefore am paying taxes into an institution and not getting any benefits from them.
I was under the impression that there was supposed to be a cap on any school tax increases, but Penn Manor routinely surpasses it.
I also remember that some of the school budget goes to the teachers’ pension fund.
I personally don’t know of any school board candidates who ran on the Nov. 5 ballot who can responsibly handle a budget.
I know people who have lost their homes due to their inability to pay school taxes. I am sure that some of the places that are listed under the tax sales are on the list for unpaid school taxes.
I would like to see legislation passed for the elimination of school taxes, especially for seniors. As for myself, I had to borrow money to pay my taxes, as my Social Security would have to be accumulated for four months solid just to pay taxes.
For some of us, school taxes are nothing more than taxation without representation.
David D. Pfeiffer
Pequea Township