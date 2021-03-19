The natural gas industry has brought well-paying jobs and economic growth for Pennsylvania. I have concerns about the impact that the severance tax proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf on natural gas extraction would have on the investments and jobs created by the industry.

Natural gas and oil companies already pay an additional tax (an impact fee), which goes to the state for distribution to municipalities and counties for critical infrastructure, public safety, water/sewer and other projects. If the natural gas industry is burdened with yet another tax, I believe that the state runs the risk of losing well-paying jobs.

Additionally, the restaurants, stores and communities that benefit from hosting sites will suffer, as well. During a pandemic when our state is already hurting economically, we cannot afford new taxes that could hurt these job-creating industries.

We must reject a severance tax on an industry that provides thousands of jobs and millions in revenue from taxes and fees every year.

Tanya Belousov

Manheim Township