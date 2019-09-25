Pennsylvanians struggle under a tax system that too often fails to properly fund essential public services, yet drives far too many general citizens toward poverty. The present patchwork of overlaying tax types, fees, permit/license costs and related agency fees is a challenge for $80,000-per-year income families and a hardship for families making less than $50,000 per year.
While government agencies are legally and officially “nonpolitical,” the thousands of people employed by government agencies are active participants in public policy conversations. And many advocate for higher taxes, additional regulatory powers and increased public spending — too often to the detriment of their fellow citizens who aren’t in government.
Recent governors can be commended for cutting administrative costs, but we need our legislators to become more involved with tax modernization and reform. The pre-industrial era property tax system does not work well in our present economy. A structured shift from the property tax to cash flow tax collection sources could be broadly beneficial, especially for families making less than $80,000 per year.
The Lancaster legislative delegation has a strong and growing voice in Harrisburg. Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla is especially well-placed to discuss tax reform with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Developing a tax system capable of funding essential services in a reliable manner without driving the middle class into poverty is a useful goal.
Joe Heller
New Holland